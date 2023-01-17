UrduPoint.com

PCRWR Declares 20 Brands Of Bottled Water Unsafe For Human Consumption

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2023 | 11:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) has declared 20 brands of bottled water unsafe for human consumption due to microbial, chemical, or both types of contamination for the fourth quarter (October-December) of the year 20222.

The PCRWR collected 168 samples of mineral/bottled water brands from 22 cities during the said period and found 20 brands unsafe, said a press release.

As many as 12 brands (Best Natural, Excellent Natural, Klear, Pinar, Neno, Ice Drop, Premium Safa, Orwell, Indus, Minwa Kashaf, Barsay, Nayab Pure Life) were found to be unsafe due to the presence of higher levels of sodium, two brands (Excellent Natural, Aqua One) due to the presence of high level of Potassium than the permissible limit, one brand (Nayab Pure Life) due to presence of high level of TDS than the permissible limit.

Similarly, eight brands (Alfa Premium, Isberg, Aqua pack, Sip up, Ever pure, Noble, Neno, Asha) were found microbiologically contaminated and thus were unsafe for drinking purposes.

The general public is encouraged to look at the detailed report to know about the status of the water quality of bottled water brands they consume. The detailed report is available on the PCRWR website www.pcrwr.gov.pk.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government has directed PCRWR for quarterly monitoring of bottled/mineral water brands and publicizing the results for awareness of public health.

