PCRWR Declares 23 Brands Of Bottle Water Unsafe For Human Consumption
Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) has revealed that 23 brands of drinking bottle water were unsafe for human consumption due to microbiological or chemical contamination.
PCRWR collected 203 samples of mineral/bottled water brands from 21 major cities during the 2nd quarter of year 2025 (April to June), said a report issued here Friday.
Eleven brands (New Mehran, Aqua 111, Nice Pure Max, Pure Drinking Water, Logic, Himalya Cool, Natural Pure Life, Natural, Forever Bottled Drinking Water, Drinkly Pure Drinking Water, Qudrat Water) were found to be unsafe due to presence of higher levels of sodium, four brands (Atco Drinking Water, Aqua nest, Pani, New mountain) were found to be unsafe due to presence of higher levels of arsenic, while, one brand (Vey Forever) was found unsafe due to presence of high level of potassium than the permissible limit, it further said.
Nine brands (Noble pure drinking water, Aqua 111, Clear, Wah water, Nice pure max, Aqua king bottled water, Maa jee, Freshin drinking water, Iceland) were found contaminated with bacteria and thus were unsafe for drinking purpose.
The detailed report is available on PCRWR website www.pcrwr.gov.pk.
