Open Menu

PCRWR Declares 23 Brands Of Bottle Water Unsafe For Human Consumption

Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2025 | 05:20 PM

PCRWR declares 23 brands of bottle water unsafe for human consumption

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) has revealed that 23 brands of drinking bottle water were unsafe for human consumption due to microbiological or chemical contamination.

PCRWR collected 203 samples of mineral/bottled water brands from 21 major cities during the 2nd quarter of year 2025 (April to June), said a report issued here Friday.

Eleven brands (New Mehran, Aqua 111, Nice Pure Max, Pure Drinking Water, Logic, Himalya Cool, Natural Pure Life, Natural, Forever Bottled Drinking Water, Drinkly Pure Drinking Water, Qudrat Water) were found to be unsafe due to presence of higher levels of sodium, four brands (Atco Drinking Water, Aqua nest, Pani, New mountain) were found to be unsafe due to presence of higher levels of arsenic, while, one brand (Vey Forever) was found unsafe due to presence of high level of potassium than the permissible limit, it further said.

Nine brands (Noble pure drinking water, Aqua 111, Clear, Wah water, Nice pure max, Aqua king bottled water, Maa jee, Freshin drinking water, Iceland) were found contaminated with bacteria and thus were unsafe for drinking purpose.

The detailed report is available on PCRWR website www.pcrwr.gov.pk.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Enduranc ..

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

9 hours ago
 UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in ..

UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain

11 hours ago
 UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu ..

UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..

13 hours ago
 Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed ..

Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan

13 hours ago
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 ..

27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs

13 hours ago
 ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seize ..

ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..

13 hours ago
 Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari t ..

Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence

13 hours ago
 Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton ..

Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities

13 hours ago
 Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedent ..

Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF

13 hours ago
 PFA takes action against substandard food in Chini ..

PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan