PCRWR Declares 30 Brands Of Drinking Bottle Water Unsafe

Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2024 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) has declared that 30 brands of drinking bottled water were unsafe for human consumption due to microbiological or chemical contamination.

For the 3rd quarter of the year 2024 (July to September), 205 samples of mineral/bottled water brands were collected from 21 cities. Comparison of test results with the bottled water quality standards of Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA).

Some 12 brands including Natural Pure Life, Bro H2O, Purifa Spring Water, Aqua Health, Meher Natural, Mountain Pure, Oslo, Smart Pure, Fijji, More Plus, Qudrat, and Natural were found to be unsafe due to the presence of higher levels of sodium, two brands (Black Seed Water, Natural) were found unsafe due to presence of high level of Turbidity than the permissible limit, said a press release issued here Thursday.

Similarly, one brand (Black Seed Water) was found to be unsafe due to the presence of a lower level of pH. 19 brands (D Nova Pure Drinking Water, Afra, Aqua Slim, Rupal, Essantia, Jel Bottled Water, Water Plus, A2Z, Heavens Spring, Dr. Sahil Healthy & Pure Premium Drinking Water, Mountain Pure, Neo, Black Seed Water, Best Natural, Deer, Lincoln, Clear, Gull, Aqua Hygienic) were found contaminated with bacteria and thus were unsafe for drinking purpose, it further said.

The general public is encouraged to look at the detailed report to know about the status of the water quality of bottled water brands they consume.

The government has directed PCRWR for quarterly monitoring of bottled/mineral water brands and publicize the results for awareness of public health.

The detailed report is available on PCRWR website www.pcrwr.gov.pk.

