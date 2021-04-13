UrduPoint.com
PCRWR Declares Seven Brands Of Bottled Water As Unsafe

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 07:00 PM

PCRWR declares seven brands of bottled water as unsafe

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) in its quarterly monitoring report issued on Tuesday declared seven brands of bottled/mineral water as unsafe for human consumption.

According to the report for the last quarter (January to March, 2021), 170 samples of Mineral/Bottled water brands were collected from 20 major cities.

Comparison of test results with permissible limits of Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) has revealed that 15 brands were unsafe for human consumption.

Seven brands (i.e. KOYO, NENO, Blue Life, A.R.M.D, H2O EVO, ONE and Sunlay) were found to be unsafe due to presence of higher levels of sodium ranging from 60-92 mg/L than PSQCA bottled water quality standard (50 mg/L).

One brand (i.e. Pure Nature) was found unsafe due to the presence of high level of Arsenic (26 µg/L) than PSQCA water quality standard (10 µg/L).

Three brands (i.e. CENAB, Alkaline Water and Blue Plus) were found unsafe due to low level of pH.

Six brands (i.e. McWay, Aqua Dore, OXY, Alkaline Water, Al Umer and Sunlay) were found microbiologically contaminated and thus were unsafe.

The detailed report is available on PCRWR website www.pcrwr.gov.pk.

The government through the Ministry of Science and Technology has designated the task to the PCRWR for quarterly monitoring of bottled/mineral water brands and publicize the results in the best interest of public health.

