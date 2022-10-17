UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2022

PCRWR invites companies to showcase technologies in Pakistan Water Week Exhibition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) has invited national and international companies to showcase their technologies during the exhibition to be arranged as a part of Pakistan Water Week celebrations, starting from October 27-28.

Pakistan Water Week 2022 Exhibition is an event that features the latest cutting-edge water and wastewater technologies and solutions.

The technology products can be exhibited in categories including Water Conservation Technologies for Agriculture, Domestic and Industrial sectors, Agriculture Technologies, Climate Resilient Solutions, Innovation in Agriculture, High-Efficiency Irrigation Systems, Water Saving technologies/Fixtures, Real-Time Monitoring Systems, Wastewater Recycling Technologies and Cost Effective Water Treatment Technologies The national and international companies have been invited to exhibit their technology products with the aim to motivate professionals, youth, and general public to learn from the visions, solutions, research findings, and technology advancements of companies for resolving challenges being faced by the ecosystem.

PCRWR is promoting cost-effective water, agriculture and climate technologies across the country to improve the efficiency of water usage and encourages various industries to contribute in addressing Pakistan's water challenges of agriculture, domestic and industrial sectors.

According to the PCRWR, Smart Water Management together with 3R + IOT are essential approaches that can provide businesses, especially factories, a more efficient and resilient water supply system, improving sustainability and reducing costs.

This approach emphasizes on reusing water, reducing water losses and recycling resources and wastewater together with IOT for systems that monitor the quality of water in real-time. Thus, users will be able to manage water resources more effectively.

The companies interested to showcase their technologies in Pakistan Water Week being organized by PCRWR and IWMI may submit an Expression of Interest (EoI) through the weblink: https://pcrwr.gov.pk/pakistan-water-week-2022/#1636286138151-3b1d2970-e2fa.

