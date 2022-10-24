UrduPoint.com

PCRWR Invites Companies To Showcase Technologies In Pakistan Water Week Exhibition

Faizan Hashmi Published October 24, 2022 | 02:40 PM

PCRWR invites companies to showcase technologies in Pakistan Water Week Exhibition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) has planned to arrange `Pakistan Water Week Exhibition 2022' from October 27-28 to showcase the cutting-edge water and wastewater technologies and solutions manufactured by national and international companies, as a part of Pakistan Water Week celebrations.

The technology products can be exhibited in categories including Water Conservation Technologies for Agriculture, Domestic and Industrial sectors, Agriculture Technologies, Climate Resilient Solutions, Innovation in Agriculture, High-Efficiency Irrigation Systems, Water Saving technologies/Fixtures, Real-Time Monitoring Systems, Wastewater Recycling Technologies and Cost Effective Water Treatment Technologies.

National and international companies have been invited to exhibit their technology products to motivate professionals, youth, and the general public to learn from the visions, solutions, research findings, and technology advancements of companies for resolving challenges being faced by the ecosystem.

PCRWR is promoting cost-effective water, agriculture and climate technologies across the country to improve the efficiency of water usage and encourages various industries to contribute in addressing Pakistan's water challenges in agriculture, domestic and industrial sectors.

According to the PCRWR, Smart Water Management together with 3R + IOT are essential approaches that can provide businesses, especially factories, a more efficient and resilient water supply system, improving sustainability and reducing costs.

This approach emphasizes reusing water, reducing water losses and recycling resources and wastewater together with IOT for systems that monitor the quality of water in real time. Thus, users will be able to manage water resources more effectively.

The companies interested to showcase their technologies in Pakistan Water Week being organized by PCRWR and International Water Management Institute (IWMI) may submit an Expression of Interest (EoI) through the weblink: https://pcrwr.gov.pk/pakistan-water-week-2022/#1636286138151-3b1d2970-e2fa.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Water Agriculture May October From

Recent Stories

Pakistan reaffirms full support to Saudi Arabia's ..

Pakistan reaffirms full support to Saudi Arabia's sovereignty, territorial integ ..

19 minutes ago
 Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif bac ..

Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif back home from Kenya: Marriyum Au ..

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimba ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimbabwe

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands struggle to ch ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands struggle to chase 145-run target against Ban ..

3 hours ago
 Anchorperson Arshad Sharif shot dead in 'mistaken ..

Anchorperson Arshad Sharif shot dead in 'mistaken identity case' in Kenya

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz will leave for Riyadh on official visit ..

PM Shehbaz will leave for Riyadh on official visit today

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.