PCRWR Launches IWRM Implementation Guidelines For Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 05:11 PM

Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) in partnership with UNESCO Islamabad Wednesday launched two reports including `Integrated Water Resource Management (IWRM) Implementation Guidelines for Pakistan' and `United Nation World Water Development Report 2021' in an event held here

PCRWR developed an IWRM implementation guideline for Pakistan which will be a guiding document for all stakeholders working at federal and provincial levels while the World Water Development Report 2021 is focused on the theme of "Valuing Water".

Speaking on the occasion, UNESCO Country Director, Patricia McPhillips remarked that the rising population, and increasing impact of climate change have put Pakistan under immense stress.

In this context, IWRM is an effective approach to manage water resources with science and policy.

In his key note address, Country Representative International Water Management Institute (IWMI), Dr. Mohsin Hafeez highlighted that Pakistan is facing unique challenges like water scarcity, population growth, environmental degradation, and climate change. IWRM may play an important role to solve these challenges.

In his remarks, Chairman Federal Flood Commission, Ahmad Kamal informed that IWRM guidelines and World Water Development Report 2021 will be the core of water resources management and development in Pakistan and going to be the most coherent, comprehensive, and integrated manifestation on the ground.

Dr. Muhammad Ashraf, Chairman (PCRWR) while addressing the event, emphasized that the concept of IWRM is very important for valuing water. The IWRM guideline is a practical reference booklet for academia, institutions, industry, researchers, practitioners, and policymakers.

