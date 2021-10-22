PCRWR launches National Water Quality Monitoring Program Report (2020-21)

Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) Friday launched National Water Quality Monitoring Program Report (2020-21) in a one-day National and Provincial Stakeholders Consultation Meeting on WASH Sector Reform Agenda held at a local hotel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) Friday launched National Water Quality Monitoring Program Report (2020-21) in a one-day National and Provincial Stakeholders Consultation Meeting on WASH Sector Reform Agenda held at a local hotel.

The consultation was organized by the Ministry of Climate Change and PCRWR which leads a National Water Quality Monitoring Program (NWQMP) to assess the status of water quality in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PCRWR, Dr Muhammad Ashraf gave an overview of Pakistan's water challenges and required measures.

The chief guest, Federal Secretary Science and Technology, Dr Akhtar Nazir in his opening remarks mentioned that Ministry of Science and Technology through PCRWR is committed to provide technical assistance to the nation regarding status of Safe Drinking Water in the country.

Afterwards, NWQMP Report 2020 was launched. In 2020, this water quality-monitoring program was undertaken in 29 cities of four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmri and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The findings showed that 39% of the monitored water sources were safe, whereas 61% sources were unsafe for drinking.

The monitoring outcomes of 29 cities make us realize that all stakeholders such as Federal, Provincial and local Governments, local communities, industries, academia etc. need to play their roles in improving drinking water quality.