PCRWR Marks World Water Day 2021

Umer Jamshaid 58 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) Monday celebrated the upcoming World Water Day 2021 through arranging a ceremony to honor the winners of two essay writing competitions and highlighting this years theme of `Valuing Water'.

The celebration was held in partnership with UNESCO Pakistan Office, Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR), Riphah Institute of Public Policy, The Asia Foundation, ICIMOD and Technology Times jointly held the celebration of International World Water Day.

Student winners of two competitions were announced; EssayCon essay writing competition of high school and undergrad university students, water resources mapping with GIS application among post graduate research students.

The Australian High Commissioner, Dr Jeoffery Shaw, as a chief guest, addressed audience and mentioned long term partnerships of Australian and Pakistan governments in water sector.

He also remarked that Australian experience in science knowledge sharing opportunity for people of Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, UNESCO Country Director, Patricia McPhilips said it is encouraging to see the involvement of young people in water resources education.

UNESCO is a huge supporter for academic insight among youth.

Speaking on the occasion, PCRWR Chairman Dr Muhammad Ashraf remarked that it is high time that we recognize the value of water to preserve it for our future generations.

Director Programmes,The Asia Foundation Farid Alam; Country Representative ICIMOD Muhammad Ismail; Editor-in-Chief Technology Times Syed Paras Ali also addressed the audience.

Top three essay writers out of 82 submissions were rewarded with cash prize and certificate in EssayCon competition.

Three research students for water resources mapping research were shortlisted after comprehensive peer review of 32 research proposals. After successful submission of their research work, students was given shield and certificates.

World Water Day, falling on March 22, is an annual United Nations observance day that highlights the importance of freshwater. The day is used to advocate for the sustainable management of freshwater resources.

