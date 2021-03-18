UrduPoint.com
PCRWR Offers "Water Quality Testing And Treatment Technician" Course

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 01:54 PM

The aspiring candidates can apply for participating in the six-month course offered by Pakistan Council for Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) in the field of "Water Quality Testing and Treatment Technician" till March 23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :The aspiring candidates can apply for participating in the six-month course offered by Pakistan Council for Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) in the field of "Water Quality Testing and Treatment Technician" till March 23.

The courses were being launched through National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) under the Prime Minister's National Youth Development Program to impart skills to the aspiring candidates in the these fields for the first time in the history.

According to an official of PCRWR, the aspiring participants who have attained qualification up to Matric level (Science) will be able to get free of cost training by the experts in the above mentioned field.

Such courses being introduced for the first time at this level will help produce water professionals to play their role to cope with the water related challenges being confronted by the country.

The candidates aged between 18-40 years can apply for the course and they will be given free admission, free of cost training and certificates after completion of course. The candidates from backward areas will be given priority in extending admission facility, the official said.

This initiative is being taken as per the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide skill-based education to the candidates so that they can avail maximum income generation opportunities, the official said.

It is pertinent to mention here that PCRWR has established first-ever state-of-the-art National Capacity Building Institute (NCBI) in the field of water sciences and engineering to cater the needs of aspiring students and water professionals belonging to different parts of the country.

The aspiring candidates can apply for the course online through www.navttc.gov.pk.

