PCRWR organizes national youth contest on Water Challenges of Pakistan

Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) in collaboration with the partner organizations including UNICEF, UNESCO, IWMI Pakistan, Islamic Relief, WaterAid, Muslim Hands and Riphah International University on Tuesday organized a national youth contest on “Water Challenges of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) in collaboration with the partner organizations including UNICEF, UNESCO, IWMI Pakistan, Islamic Relief, WaterAid, Muslim Hands and Riphah International University on Tuesday organized a national youth contest on “Water Challenges of Pakistan.

The event aimed at encouraging young minds of the country to engage with water-related challenges through creative posters, thought-provoking debates, and interactive water-themed UNESCO’s board games, said a press release.

Debate competition, poster competition, essay writing, documentary and water board games competitions were features of the event.

The debate competition featured 16 students from 08 schools, who passionately expressed their views on topics related to water conservation, wastewater management, climate change, and sustainable water management. Their insightful arguments highlighted the critical role of youth in shaping solutions for Pakistan's water challenges.

The poster competition displayed the creativity of 62 students from 15 universities, with participants presenting innovative ideas on water related themes. Through visually compelling artwork, the students highlighted the importance of safeguarding water resources. Their posters reflected both creativity and a deep understanding of environmental challenges.

The water board games competition engaged 16 students from 06 schools. The interactive games provided a fun yet educational experience, simulating real-world water challenges and decision-making scenarios. Participants displayed strategic thinking and teamwork, emphasizing the importance of informed water management practices.

The three different panel of judges comprising experts of water research announced winners of all three competitions. In addition to these competitions, two national level competitions were also organized including Essay writing competition and Documentary making competitions.

Followed by the competitions, a closing session was organized to announce the winners of these competitions. Distinguished guests, including Mr. Itsuro Takahashi, WASH Manager at UNICEF, Mr. Raza Shah, Science Officer UNESCO Pakistan, Mr. Ihsanullah, Program officer Muslim Hands Pakistan, and Mr. Shah Zaib, Islamic Relief Pakistan attended the session.

Dr. Hifza Rasheed, Director General Water Quality delivered the welcome remarks, emphasizing the objectives of National Youth Contest and importance of youth involvement in addressing Pakistan’s water and climate challenges.

In debate competition, 1st Position was clinched by Misss. Snabil Almas of, IMCG I-9, 2nd position Syed Ibrahim Ali of Silver Oaks school & College and 3rd position Ms. Tayyaba Tahir of International Maarif School.

In poster competition, 1st position was bagged by Ms. Zoha Iqbal of COMSATS University Wah Campus, 2nd position Ms. Muneeba Arooj of Islamic International University Islamabad and 3rd position Ms. Hajira Noor Khalid of Islamic International University Islamabad.

In water board games, 1st position was secured by Ms Iqra Jamshaid, IMCG, I-8/4, 2nd position Ms Alishba Bibi of IMCG, Shah Allah Ditta and 3rd position Ms Waleeja Noor, IMCG, F-7/4.

Winners of Documentary and Essay Writing Competitions will be announced in the closing ceremony of the Pakistan Water Week on November 7.

UNICEF Representative Mr. Itsuro Takahashi praised the participants' creativity and commitment, stressing the importance of youth-led efforts in addressing water-related challenges. The competition focal persons distributed certificates and souvenirs to the student participants.

In the closing remarks Mr. Ihsan Ullah, Program Officer of Muslim Hands appreciated the understanding of youth for Pakistan’s water challenges and required solutions.