PCRWR organizes technical training program on 'Integrated Rainwater' for 1st Batch

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) organized five days technical training program on 'Integrated Rainwater' for 1st Batch.

RCRWR is implementing a UNHABITAT-sponsored project titled "Enhance Community, Local and National-Level Urban Climate Change Resilience to Water Scarcity, caused by Floods and Droughts in Rawalpindi and Nowshera, Pakistan" in partnership with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Ministry of Climate Change.

Under this project, PCRWR will provide training to the 100 staff members of different public sector Authorities Having Jurisdictions, said a press release.

In this regard, the 1st batch of four technical training programs on "Integrated Rainwater Harvesting Techniques to Mitigate Urban Flooding" was successfully organized from 5 – 9th December 2022, wherein nominated technical staff from Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi, Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA), Nowshera, NDMA, Shehersaz and UN-Habitat, Pakistan actively participated.

On conclusion of training certificate distribution ceremony was organized.

Managing Director WASA Rawalpindi, Mr Muhammad Tanveer, and Chairman PCRWR, Dr Muhammad Ashraf distributed certificates to the trainees and appreciated their group presentations.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman PCRWR remarked that these trainees will implement learning from the training workshop and will be able to design their own rainwater harvesting systems in their respective regions.

Managing Director WASA Rawalpindi, Mr. Muhammad Tanveer admired the efforts of PCRWR for organizing such a knowledge-based and skill-oriented training program.