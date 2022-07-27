PCRWR, SWCD to collaborate in rain harvesting, ground water assessment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) has signed an Agreement of Cooperation (AoC) with the Directorate General of Soil and Water Conservation Department (SWCD) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to collaborate and share expertise in rainwater harvesting and groundwater assessment.

The objective behind the AoU is to collaborate in sharing and exchange of (knowledge, research, literature etc.), exposure visits, capacity building, practical solutions for water quality problems, coordination and monitoring of water quality surveillance, rainwater harvesting techniques and groundwater resources assessment/investigation etc.

within the framework of Soil and Water Conservation Department.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PCRWR, Dr Muhammad Ashraf provided an overview of PCRWR initiatives in the country.

He assured the PCRWR will support SWCD in their activities.

The chairman expected that this partnership would be further strengthened through joint working.

Mr Yaseen Khan Wazir from SWCD discussed an overview of SWCD activities in the province.

The Agreement of Cooperation was formally signed by Dr Hifza Rasheed (Director General, PCRWR) and Mr Yaseen Khan Wazir.