ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) in collaboration with The Fortune Pakistan has announced to hold a scientific exploration contest titled "Addressing-Drinking Water Crisis".

The contest is aimed to address the issue of waterborne threats being faced by the country, an official of PCRWR told APP.

Students participating in the contest are required to build a water purification filter that is low-cost, sustainable and can be used in every home.

The water purification filter must also have the ability to examine water purification and be able to reduce household expenses.

The official informed that the competition, to be held at BATAR-Baghbala Agro Tourism and Agronomy Resort, Chakwal, will engage nine member three teams comprising over boys and girls.

The Team-1 will comprise of three researchers who will examine and proffer solutions to address water impurity while the Team-2 will consist of mechanical developers who will develop water purification filter for domestic use and exhibit finished product.

The Team-3 will consist of three sales and marketing members who will find out ways and means for product sale and marketing and exhibit product sale and marketing tools.

The registration for the competition will remain open till mid of February while the competition will be held by mid of March, the official said.