PCRWR to make its Water Testing Laboratories functional

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Council for Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) was all set to make its across country Water Testing Laboratories functional which were lying dormant since last many years.

The council has decided to take concrete measures for making functional all 25 laboratories to provide facility of water quality testing which is direly needed, an official in PCRWR.

He said presently only six labs of PCRWR each in Islamabad, Peshawar, Lahore, Karachi, Tandojam and Bahawalpur are functional however the remaining labs are not operational since long.

The official said the authority has envisioned converting all 25 water testing laboratories across the country into Water Resources Center with appointing professional people.

The Water Resources Centers will focus on assessing water quality, water conservation and ground water monitoring to assist the general public, he added.

In the initial phase, these non-functional labs will be made operational while in the next phase, PC-I will be prepared to convert these labs into Water Resources Center, he said.

He said these all labs, if made functional, can make the authority self sufficient and help in revenue generation while conversion of these into Water Resources Centers will increase employment opportunities for those experts in this field.

PCRWR has also developed microbiological testing kits, low-cost arsenic detection testing kits and production of chlorination and disinfection tablets for ensuring provision of clean drinking water, he added.