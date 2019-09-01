UrduPoint.com
PCRWR To Make Its Water Testing Laboratories Functional

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 06:40 PM

PCRWR to make its water testing laboratories functional

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Council for Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) was all set to make its across the country water testing laboratories functional which were lying dormant since last many years.

The council had decided to take concrete measures for making functional all 25 laboratories to provide facility of water quality testing which was direly needed, an official in PCRWR said.

He said presently only six labs of PCRWR each in Islamabad, Peshawar, Lahore, Karachi, Tandojam and Bahawalpur were functional, however the remaining labs were not operational since long.

The official said the authority had envisioned converting all 25 water testing laboratories across the country into Water Resources Center with appointing professional people.

The Water Resources Centers would focus on assessing water quality, water conservation and ground water monitoring to assist the general public, he added.

In the initial phase, these non-functional labs would be made operational while in the next phase, PC-I would be prepared to convert these labs into Water Resources Center, he said.

He said these all labs, if made functional, can make the authority self sufficient and help in revenue generation while conversion of these into Water Resources Centers would increase employment opportunities for those experts in this field.

The PCRWR had also developed microbiological testing kits, low-cost arsenic detection testing kits and production of chlorination and disinfection tablets for ensuring provision of clean drinking water, he added.

