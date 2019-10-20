UrduPoint.com
PCRWR To Organize Essay Writing Contest On `Hand Washing By All'

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) in collaboration with Technology Times, is arranging 13th Essay Writing Contest 2019 on "Hand Washing by All" under the title of `Clean Green Pakistan will Leave no one Behind' as a part of activities to mark Global Hand Washing Day celebrated the other day.

The contest will be arranged with the support of Tech tv and UNICEF.

According to the criteria, the article should be written in English language and comprised over 800 words. The article should be written in the format of MS Word only, an official of PCRWR informed.

The last date for submission of the articles is October 31 and those who aspire to submit articles must visit www.technologytimes.pk/EssayCon-2019.

The first three winners of the contest will be given cash prizes of Rs. 50,000, Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 20,000 respectively, the official added.

