UrduPoint.com

PCS Launches New Cargo Service For Russia

Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2022 | 05:40 PM

PCS launches new cargo service for Russia

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Cargo Services (PCS) has launched a new service for Russia via Iran and Turkmenistan.

According to PCS spokesperson, reasonable transportation charges have been fixed for the convenience of importers and exporters.

He said the service would enter Iran via Tuftan border and reach Moscow via Iran and Turkmenistan. He said the company would ensure door to doordelivery while the booked luggage would also be insured in addition to anend-to-end tracking facility.

Related Topics

Pakistan Iran Moscow Russia Company Turkmenistan Border

Recent Stories

Aviation Ministry cuts PIA fares by 20 per cent fo ..

Aviation Ministry cuts PIA fares by 20 per cent for Eid days

10 minutes ago
 Sania Mirza bids farwell to Wimbledon tournament

Sania Mirza bids farwell to Wimbledon tournament

28 minutes ago
 Imran Riaz Khan could not sleep for last 60 hours: ..

Imran Riaz Khan could not sleep for last 60 hours: Lawyer

44 minutes ago
 What Babar Azam is doing these days?

What Babar Azam is doing these days?

59 minutes ago
 Punjab Textile industry could not get gas even aft ..

Punjab Textile industry could not get gas even after a week long closure

3 hours ago
 UK PM Johnson decides to resign

UK PM Johnson decides to resign

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.