PCS launches new cargo service for Russia

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Cargo Services (PCS) has launched a new service for Russia via Iran and Turkmenistan.

According to PCS spokesperson, reasonable transportation charges have been fixed for the convenience of importers and exporters.

He said the service would enter Iran via Tuftan border and reach Moscow via Iran and Turkmenistan. He said the company would ensure door to doordelivery while the booked luggage would also be insured in addition to anend-to-end tracking facility.