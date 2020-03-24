UrduPoint.com
PCS Officers Offer Five Days Salary To Fight Corona Virus

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 10:47 PM

The PCS Officers Association KP here Tuesday offered for deduction of five days salary from the salary of all PMS and PCS Officers in order to fight the menace of corona virus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :The PCS Officers Association KP here Tuesday offered for deduction of five days salary from the salary of all PMS and PCS Officers in order to fight the menace of corona virus.

Fahad Ikram Qazi, Coordinator PCS Officers Association, KP said that all the PMS and PCS Officers are on duty 24/7 at the cost of their lives to fight these crisis with an appeal to all Pakistanis to stay home, according to a press release.

"We request the Government to utilise the said donation to help out the poor people who lost their livelihood due to the preventive measures," he said.

