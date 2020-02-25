PCSIR 25 kanal land vacated from illegal occupation

Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) has got vacated 25 kanals land of Pakistan Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) in Lahore from the land grabbers with consistent efforts and active pursuance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) has got vacated 25 kanals land of Pakistan Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) in Lahore from the land grabbers with consistent efforts and active pursuance.

According to an official of the ministry, the state property worth of billions has been recovered by the ministry from the illegal occupation of a close relative of a political leader.

PCSIR is Research and development organization working under aegis of Ministry of Science and Technology.

In another move, the efforts to clear 19 kanals of Colony Textile Mills' land from illegal occupation is in progress, the official informed.

