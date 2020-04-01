PCSIR hand sanitizers available in federal capital at affordable price

ISLAMABAD, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :The hand sanitizers produced by Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) are now available in Islamabad to address the needs of Islooites for prevention of coronavirus.

Talking to APP, PCSIR Member Science Dr Naseem Rauf informed that hand sanitizers produced by the council are now available here at the head office of PCSIR and can be acquired through calling at 051-9225380.

She informed that the council has produced a good stock of hand sanitizers through its laboratories in three cities including Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar to overcome its shortage in prevailing health crisis in the country.

The PCSIR is trying to make the stock of hand sanitizers available in the other cities also to ensure protection of the people from the deadly virus.

She said since hand cleaning with sanitizer has been declared as one of the prerequisite for prevention of coronavirus by World Health Organization (WHO), its demand has registered a significant increase across the country.

Majority of the citizens complained about shortage of the hand sanitizers especially the smaller ones in size and also about outrageously inflated prices charged by enterprising sellers which compelled the council to produce their own hand sanitizers for citizens.

Dr Naseem informed that the production capacity of PCSIR laboratory is of 10,000 sanitizer bottles (200 ml) per day in Karachi, 2,000 bottles per day in Lahore and 1,000 bottles in Peshawar.

The proposed consumer price for a single bottle of sanitizer will be ranged from Rs300 to Rs350, she said.