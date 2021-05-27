UrduPoint.com
PCSIR, IPO Pakistan Join Hands To Promote Inventions, Patent Culture In Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 06:10 PM

PCSIR, IPO Pakistan join hands to promote inventions, patent culture in country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) and Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO) joined hands to promote inventions and patent culture in Pakistan.

In this regard both the organizations signed a document "Record of Arrangement (RoA)" during a ceremony held in the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by the Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz.

The document was signed by Chairman PCSIR, Dr. Syed Hussain Abidi and Chairman IPO, Mr. Mujeeb Ahmad Khan.

The said activity is the result of directions of the Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz to redefine patent culture in Pakistan in general and PCSIR in particular.

On the occasion, the federal minister appreciated both the organizations and hoped that this cooperation will develop collaboration to promote innovation in the areas of scientific and technological research as well as strengthening of knowledge based economy.

Under the scope of collaborative activities, both the organizations will share information and guide each other on Intellectual Property (IP) right protection, sharing of technical expertise, commercialization and licensing arrangements with the third parties.

Holding of joint awareness sessions, seminars, capacity building and training workshops on IP issues such as drafting of patent application and its filing, literature survey, trademark, copyrights and industrial designs filing are the promising areas of collaborative activities which will provide guidelines to the national inventors and researchers for the protection of their IP rights.

Moreover, PCSIR in collaboration with IPO will also establish a digital database of its patents and Research and Development activities.

To this effect, Technology and Innovation Support Centres (TISC) offices shall be established in PCSIR with an aim to assist in the patent and copyright landscape.

