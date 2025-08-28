Open Menu

PCSIR Testing Centre Established At GtCCI

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2025 | 06:10 PM

PCSIR Testing Centre established at GtCCI

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) A Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) sample collection centre has been set up at the One Window Facilitation Centre of the Gujrat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GtCCI).

The facility will provide testing services for food and related products, including beverages and drinking water, electrical appliances, environmental safety, glass, ceramics, minerals, and modern engineering materials.

It will also offer applied chemistry testing for paper, leather, polymers, plastics, rubber, petroleum products, cosmetics, textiles, fabrics, pharmaceuticals, and other industrial chemicals.

