PCSIR to provide funds to research institutions for instrumental access

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :In order to promote research culture in the country, the Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) has announced the provision of financial support to the research entities in the country for instrumental access under a development programme "Data Repository of Scientific Instrumentation".

According to an official source, the objectives behind this initiative include providing funds for instrumental access to the research institutions, universities, Research and Development organizations and strategic research centers of Pakistan to carry out sample analysis.

This would also facilitate faculty and research staff of newly developed as well as existing institutions that lack the scientific instrumental facility for conducting their research and create an online database of scientific instruments available in research centers, institutes and industries of Pakistan.

Research scholars, students of M.Sc/MS/M.Phil/Ph.D or equivalent in the field of Natural/Applied Sciences enrolled in a public or private university recognized by the Higher education Commission and researchers working in Research and Development organizations can benefit from this programme.

The application can be submitted including a summary or description of the research proposal, a copy of the approved research synopsis or proposal, a consent letter obtained from the service provider and a brief profile of the research supervisor.

The mechanisms include submission of the application, review or approval by the Project Execution Committee (PEC), proceeding to the concerned service provider and billing information and payments.

For the application form and details of other pre-requisite documents, the applicant can visit the PCSIR website.

The application can be submitted to the Office of the Project Director/Member (Science), Data repository of Scientific Instrumentation PCSIR, PCSIR Head Office, 1-Constitution Avenue, Sector G-5/2, Islamabad.

The applicants can also contact through email: pcsirmemberscience@gmail.com;pcsirdrsi@gmail.com and telephone No. 051-9225380 for any further query.