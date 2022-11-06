UrduPoint.com

PCSIR To Provide Funds To Research Institutions For Instrumental Access

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 06, 2022 | 02:00 PM

PCSIR to provide funds to research institutions for instrumental access

ISLAMABAD, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :In order to promote research culture in the country, the Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) has announced the provision of financial support to the research entities in the country for instrumental access under a development programme "Data Repository of Scientific Instrumentation".

According to an official source, the objectives behind this initiative include providing funds for instrumental access to the research institutions, universities, Research and Development organizations and strategic research centers of Pakistan to carry out sample analysis.

This would also facilitate faculty and research staff of newly developed as well as existing institutions that lack the scientific instrumental facility for conducting their research and create an online database of scientific instruments available in research centers, institutes and industries of Pakistan.

Research scholars, students of M.Sc/MS/M.Phil/Ph.D or equivalent in the field of Natural/Applied Sciences enrolled in a public or private university recognized by the Higher education Commission and researchers working in Research and Development organizations can benefit from this programme.

The application can be submitted including a summary or description of the research proposal, a copy of the approved research synopsis or proposal, a consent letter obtained from the service provider and a brief profile of the research supervisor.

The mechanisms include submission of the application, review or approval by the Project Execution Committee (PEC), proceeding to the concerned service provider and billing information and payments.

For the application form and details of other prerequisite documents, the applicant can visit the PCSIR website.

The application can be submitted to the Office of the Project Director/Member (Science), Data repository of Scientific Instrumentation PCSIR, PCSIR Head Office, 1-Constitution Avenue, Sector G-5/2, Islamabad.

The applicants can also contact through email: pcsirmemberscience@gmail.com;pcsirdrsi@gmail.com and telephone No. 051-9225380 for any further query.

C:snk/P:snk/L:abk/E:abk/I:hgb/R:hgb

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Visit Pakistan Engineering Council HEC From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash with Zimbabwe

10 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by five-wicket win over Bangladesh

39 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

5 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Nethe ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Netherlands

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.