PCSIR To Support Researchers For Instrument Access, Sample Analysis

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2022 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) has announced a project to provide financial support to MSc/MS/M.Phil/Ph.D students or researchers for instrumental access and sample analysis under a development programme "Data Repository of Scientific Instrumentation".

"Keeping in view the high cost of research data acquisition i.e acquiring and maintaining modern scientific equipment, the government has approved a project to enable the scientific community to have access to sophisticated equipment by providing financial support for free sample analysis to the students of M.Sc/MS/M.Phil/Ph.D. researchers enrolled with public sector research institutions, universities, research and development organizations and strategic research centers of Pakistan", an official of PCSIR said.

Under the program, the eligible candidates/ students can avail analytical facilities from any public or private sector laboratories in the research areas including Chemical sciences, Biological sciences, physical sciences, Agricultural sciences and Engineering.

Students can apply for the support programme by submitting the requisition form and other documents to the address: Project Director (Data Repository of Scientific Instrumentation), PCSIR Head Office Building, 1-Constitution Avenue, Sector G-5/2, Islamabad, the official conveyed.

Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) is a well-reputed and the largest Research and Development (R&D) organization working under the Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of Pakistan.

