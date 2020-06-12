PCSIR to train technical manpower for repair, maintenance of scientific instruments

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) has planned to train technical manpower for operation, maintenance and repairing of sophisticated scientific instruments and strengthening of Triple Helix model of innovation which refers to a set of interaction between research, academia and Industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) has planned to train technical manpower for operation, maintenance and repairing of sophisticated scientific instruments and strengthening of Triple Helix model of innovation which refers to a set of interaction between research, academia and Industry.

According to the Annual Development Plan 2020-21, PCSIR would also facilitate the transfer of knowledge and technology from universities and public research centres to the business sector.

The council has planned to establish technology parks which may contribute, through technology and innovation, to increase business competitiveness and development in Pakistan.