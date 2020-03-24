UrduPoint.com
PCSIR's Sanitizers To Be Available Soon In Other Cities

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 02:09 PM

PCSIR's sanitizers to be available soon in other cities

Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) has produced a good stock of hand sanitizers through its laboratories in three cities including Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar to overcome its shortage in prevailing health crisis in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) has produced a good stock of hand sanitizers through its laboratories in three cities including Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar to overcome its shortage in prevailing health crisis in the country.

Talking to APP, Member Science, PCSIR, Dr. Naseem Rauf Tuesday told APP that PCSIR is trying to make the stock of hand sanitizers available in the other cities including Islamabad soon to ensure protection of the people from Coronavirus.

She said that since hand cleaning has been declared as one of the prerequisite for prevention of Coronavirus among citizens by World Health Organization (WHO), the demand of hand sanitizers has registered a significant increase across the country.

Majority of the citizens complained about shortage of hand sanitizers especially the smaller ones and also about outrageously inflated prices charged by enterprising sellers.

Dr. Naseem informed that the production capacity of PCSIR lab is of 10000 sanitizer bottles (200 ml) per day in Karachi, 2000 bottles per day in Lahore and 1000 bottles in Peshawar.

The proposed consumer price for single bottle of sanitizer will be ranged from Rs. 300 to Rs. 350, she said.

She informed that PCSIR laboratories have the capacity to produce hand sanitizers with efficacy at par with the best brands as per WHO recommendations.

Moreover, the efficacy of masks and hand sanitizers are being evaluated and analyzed at PCSIR labs, Dr. Naseem added.

