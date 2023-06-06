PCSP completes social audit training of 166 CDCs

Pakistan Community Support Project (PCSP) has successfully imparting social audit training to 166 Community Development Councils (CDCs)

This training imparted with the financial assistance of the project will promote accountability, transparency and governance initiatives, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The aim of these training sessions is to build the capacity of local organizations in 160 villages of Khyber, Peshawar and Nowshera to ensure transparency by monitoring the use of funds for their priority development schemes by the local population.

Khalid Abbas, District Manager of PCSP said that these training sessions were designed to build the capacity of the community with the requisite skills and knowledge to implement social audits in their respective villages.

He added that the main objective of the social audit training was multi-faceted to achieve several key outcomes, including assessing the gap between local development needs and available resources, as well as aligning CDC decisions with the interests of community members.

He said that special attention was also paid to promoting effective communication and cooperation between CDC officials and community members during the social audit training.

The training also emphasized the importance of assessing CDCs' financial accounts and expenditures by examining financial reports, bills, receipts and other relevant documents.

Participants were also trained in reporting their findings and providing constructive feedback to the community.