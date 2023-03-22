PCSP starts work on river embankments in flood affected areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Community Support Project (PCSP) has started construction of protective embankments alongside the rivers in flood-hit areas of Khyber and Nowshera districts with an estimated cost of Rs 100 million.

In Khyber district, the areas of Ali Masjid, Landikotal and Lal China while in Nowshera, the Jalozai area were badly affected by the last year's flood and to save these areas from losses in future, the PCSP has initiated construction of protective embankments alongside the rivers in these areas.

According to PCSP, a 3100 feet long embankment will be constructed in the Ali Masjid area while 3170 feet embankment in Lal China area of Khyber will be constructed to protect these areas from flood devastation. In the Jalozai area of Nowshera, a 3160 feet long embankment will be constructed to protect the vulnerable population alongside the River Kabul.

With the construction of a 4562 feet embankment from Khyber Khwar to Lal China, the population of eight villages will be provided protection from flood waters. For the execution of these projects, the PCSP had held consultations with the local population.

It said the Multi-Donor Trust Fund was providing prioritized assistance to the PCSP for the completion of a four-kilometer transit route project from where the main electricity transmission line will pass to provide relief to the population of around 160 villages of Khyber, Peshawar and Nowshera districts.

With the assistance of PCSP, so far the approval for 160 sub-projects and 25 courtesy projects has been given that were in the completion stages, the PSCP informed.