UrduPoint.com

PCSP Starts Work On River Embankments In Flood Affected Areas

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2023 | 04:20 PM

PCSP starts work on river embankments in flood affected areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Community Support Project (PCSP) has started construction of protective embankments alongside the rivers in flood-hit areas of Khyber and Nowshera districts with an estimated cost of Rs 100 million.

In Khyber district, the areas of Ali Masjid, Landikotal and Lal China while in Nowshera, the Jalozai area were badly affected by the last year's flood and to save these areas from losses in future, the PCSP has initiated construction of protective embankments alongside the rivers in these areas.

According to PCSP, a 3100 feet long embankment will be constructed in the Ali Masjid area while 3170 feet embankment in Lal China area of Khyber will be constructed to protect these areas from flood devastation. In the Jalozai area of Nowshera, a 3160 feet long embankment will be constructed to protect the vulnerable population alongside the River Kabul.

With the construction of a 4562 feet embankment from Khyber Khwar to Lal China, the population of eight villages will be provided protection from flood waters. For the execution of these projects, the PCSP had held consultations with the local population.

It said the Multi-Donor Trust Fund was providing prioritized assistance to the PCSP for the completion of a four-kilometer transit route project from where the main electricity transmission line will pass to provide relief to the population of around 160 villages of Khyber, Peshawar and Nowshera districts.

With the assistance of PCSP, so far the approval for 160 sub-projects and 25 courtesy projects has been given that were in the completion stages, the PSCP informed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Kabul Peshawar Electricity Flood China Nowshera Mosque From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

BEEAH Education’s IEMS Academy signs landmark Mo ..

BEEAH Education’s IEMS Academy signs landmark MoU with Ajman University

10 minutes ago
 UN Security Council members UAE, Malta, Mozambique ..

UN Security Council members UAE, Malta, Mozambique, Switzerland announce sweepin ..

55 minutes ago
 Umm Al Emarat Park celebrates Ramadan with variety ..

Umm Al Emarat Park celebrates Ramadan with variety of family-friendly initiative ..

2 hours ago
 Complete ‘Oyoon Al She’er Al Arabi’ Arabic p ..

Complete ‘Oyoon Al She’er Al Arabi’ Arabic poetry series launched on World ..

2 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler pardons number of prisoners ahead of Ram ..

UAQ Ruler pardons number of prisoners ahead of Ramadan

2 hours ago
 Al Naboodah Group joins DP World&#039;s DUBUY.com ..

Al Naboodah Group joins DP World&#039;s DUBUY.com to enter new global logistics ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.