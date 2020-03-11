UrduPoint.com
PCTB Syllabus Books Seized At Book Shop

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 07:20 PM

PCTB syllabus books seized at book shop

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) ::A field team of the Punjab Curriculum & Textbook board (PCTB) seized a large quantity of syllabus books in a book shop at Aminpur Bazaar Faisalabad on Wednesday.

According to a PCTB spokesperson, the Board publishes syllabus books to provide them to government school students free of cost.

Such books have also a stamp of "Not for Sale" and their sale in the market is prohibited and totally illegal.

On Wednesday, Managing Director PCTB Rae Manzoor Nasir received an information that syllabus books were being sold at Iqbal Book Depot Aminpur Bazaar Faisalabad. The field team conducted a surprise raid and seized a huge quantity of syllabus books. The team also checked sale and purchase record of the book shop and found that a number of books were already sold out at the shop.

