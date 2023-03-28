UrduPoint.com

PCTP Fines10,585 Motorcyclists In One Month

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2023 | 12:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Peshawar City Traffic Police (PCTP) issued 10,585 challans to motorcyclists in one month for not wearing a helmet.

The spokesman of KP police on Tuesday said that the traffic police had imposed and collected a total fine of Rs 1.585 million from the violators and deposit in the provincial kitty.

Similarly, the traffic police, while ensuring smooth flow of traffic on the roads issued challans to 2306 people in a week for parking vehicles in no parking zone.

The traffic police had urged the people to cooperate with the traffic police and strictly observe the traffic rules for smooth flow of traffic besides the safety of their own and the others.

