UrduPoint.com

PCTP Operations Against Encroachment Mafia Continued

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 02:50 PM

PCTP operations against encroachment mafia continued

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :The operation of the Peshawar City Traffic Police (PCTP) continued for the last five months under which it took action against 4006 persons during the operations.

This was stated by Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat while talking to media men here on Sunday. The team had taken action against 2103 motorcycle owners for violating nine parking zones, Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat said.

The operations had been carried out on the instructions of CCPO Peshawar Abbas Ahsan as per the vision of IG Police Moazzam Jahan Ansari, Chief Traffic Officer said, adding, City Traffic Police Peshawar was continuing to educate the encroachment mafia on voluntary elimination of encroachments and non-violation of new parking zones.

Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat said they had issued first notices to the encroachment mafia while fulfilling Peshawar legal requirements and action was taken by arresting the encroachers.

The encroachment mafia should not exceed its limits keeping in view the beauty of the city and avoid creating any kind of trouble for the citizens, the Chief Traffic Officer said.

Encroachments affect beauty of city which was not acceptable in any case, Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat said, adding, strict legal action would be taken against the perpetrators of encroachments and no leniency would be shown to anyone.

He also requested the citizens not to violate the new parking zone. The traffic authorities should take stern action against violators of traffic rules in accordance with the law, Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat concluded.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Traffic Sunday Media

Recent Stories

President issues Decree appointing Maryam Al Suwai ..

President issues Decree appointing Maryam Al Suwaidi CEO of Securities and Commo ..

7 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attack on King Abdullah ..

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attack on King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Airport in Jiza ..

37 minutes ago
 UAE strongly condemns Kunduz mosque blast in Afgha ..

UAE strongly condemns Kunduz mosque blast in Afghanistan

52 minutes ago
 Pakistan Pavilion, a reflection of ‘cultural coe ..

Pakistan Pavilion, a reflection of ‘cultural coexistance’: President

1 hour ago
 Mexico Pavilion at Expo 2020, a vision of 200 fema ..

Mexico Pavilion at Expo 2020, a vision of 200 female weavers

2 hours ago
 NCM Director-General highlights role of cloud seed ..

NCM Director-General highlights role of cloud seeding as catalyst for reengineer ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.