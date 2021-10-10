PCTP operations against encroachment mafia continued

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :The operation of the Peshawar City Traffic Police (PCTP) continued for the last five months under which it took action against 4006 persons during the operations.

This was stated by Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat while talking to media men here on Sunday. The team had taken action against 2103 motorcycle owners for violating nine parking zones, Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat said.

The operations had been carried out on the instructions of CCPO Peshawar Abbas Ahsan as per the vision of IG Police Moazzam Jahan Ansari, Chief Traffic Officer said, adding, City Traffic Police Peshawar was continuing to educate the encroachment mafia on voluntary elimination of encroachments and non-violation of new parking zones.

Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat said they had issued first notices to the encroachment mafia while fulfilling Peshawar legal requirements and action was taken by arresting the encroachers.

The encroachment mafia should not exceed its limits keeping in view the beauty of the city and avoid creating any kind of trouble for the citizens, the Chief Traffic Officer said.

Encroachments affect beauty of city which was not acceptable in any case, Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat said, adding, strict legal action would be taken against the perpetrators of encroachments and no leniency would be shown to anyone.

He also requested the citizens not to violate the new parking zone. The traffic authorities should take stern action against violators of traffic rules in accordance with the law, Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat concluded.