PCT&VI Announces Admission For Diploma Courses In Gwadar

Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2023 | 05:50 PM

PCT&VI announces admission for diploma courses in Gwadar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :The fruits of joint efforts between the two brotherly countries China and Pakistan have started coming in Gwadar.

Pak China Technical and Vocational Institute (PCT&VI) in Gwadar has announced admissions in various diploma courses.

PCT&VI has recently been activated by University of Gwadar (UoG) and Shandong Institute of Commerce and Technology (SIC&T) China as per the regulations, said in press release issued here Saturday.

According to the announcement, the institute has announced 12-month diploma programs in Maritime and Port Management, Hotel Management and Logistics, Information Technology, Financial Literacy and E-Commerce.

Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) and UoG will provide fully funded merit based scholarships to deserving students, as per rules of Pak China Technical and Vocational Institute, students with minimum 45 percent marks in Matriculation or its equivalent are eligible for all diploma programs.

They will have access to facilities including internationally qualified faculty, hostel (for men and women), transport, library, internet and study tours, and exposure rosette.

The last date to apply is March 24 and the entrance tests will be held on March 27 while the classes will begin on April 3.

