MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :The local Met office on Friday forecast partly cloudy weather for the city and its suburb areas during the next 24 hours.

On Friday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 39.5 degree centigrade and 29.5 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 66 per cent at 8 am and 44 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun would rise at 05:43 am and set at 18:51 pm tomorrow.