MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :The local Met office Sunday forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of Dust, Raising Winds (DRW) for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Sunday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 37.2 degree centigrade and 24.5 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 53 per cent at 8 am and 25 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:18 am and set at 19:03 pm tomorrow.