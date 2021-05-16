UrduPoint.com
PC weather With Chances Of DRW Forecast For City

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 06:20 PM

PC weather with chances of DRW forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :The local Met office Sunday forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of Dust, Raising Winds (DRW) for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Sunday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 37.2 degree centigrade and 24.5 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 53 per cent at 8 am and 25 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:18 am and set at 19:03 pm tomorrow.

