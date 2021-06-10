UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PC weather With Chances Of DS/TS, Rain Forecast For City

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 06:50 PM

PC weather with chances of DS/TS, rain forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of duststorm, thunderstorm and rain for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Thursday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 41.5 degree centigrade and 31.5 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 64 per cent at 8 am and 39 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:10 am and set at 19:17 pm tomorrow.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

Amitabh Bachchan warns people of spreading Covid-1 ..

52 minutes ago

6 startups partner with corporates through Dubai S ..

55 minutes ago

Murad Raas announces new timings for schools acros ..

1 hour ago

Today PSL Match 16 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultan ..

1 hour ago

Fujairah Crown Prince briefed about plans, project ..

1 hour ago

TECNO to hold a Tech Talk Show for the launch of t ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.