MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of duststorm, thunderstorm and rain for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Thursday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 41.5 degree centigrade and 31.5 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 64 per cent at 8 am and 39 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:10 am and set at 19:17 pm tomorrow.