PC weather With Chances Of Rain Forecast

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 06:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :The local Met office Wednesday forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of dust thunderstorm and rain for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Wednesday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 37.0 degree centigrade and 29.6 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 79 per cent at 8 am and 58 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:53 am and set at 18:29 pm tomorrow.

