MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of isolated thunderstorm and rain for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Sunday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 38.0 degree centigrade and 28.3 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 74 per cent at 8 am and 51 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:40 am and set at 18:57 pm tomorrow.