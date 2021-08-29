MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of isolated thunderstorm and rain for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Sunday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 38.2 degree centigrade and 29.4 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 60 per cent at 8 am and 40 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:48 am and set at 18:41 pm tomorrow.