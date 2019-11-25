UrduPoint.com
PCWR Condemns Desecration Of Holy Quran In Norway, Demands Action Against SIN

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 06:32 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Council of World Religion (PCWR) has strongly condemned desecration of the Holy Quran by extremist's organization in Norway named 'Stop the Islamisation of Norway (SIN)' and demanded Norwegian government for taking legal action against this odious step.

In a joint statement issued here Monday, Chairman PCWR, Qari Roohullah Madni, along with other members including Bishop Humphrey Sarfaraz Peter, Hafiz Abdul Ghafoor, Allama Fakhar-ul-Hassan Kararvi, Haroon Sardaryab and Pastor Joseph Khan expressed their annoyance over the matter and said that the act was meant to sabotage religious sentiments of entire Muslim Ummah.

They said that all the religions existed across the world preached peace and tolerance and respect for other religious books, but no single religion could allow desecration of any religious book.

