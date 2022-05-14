UrduPoint.com

PCWR Organizes Eid-ul-Fitr Party To Promote Interfaith Harmony

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2022 | 04:09 PM

PCWR organizes Eid-ul-Fitr party to promote interfaith harmony

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Council of World Religions (PCWR), Faith Friends here Saturday organized an Eid-ul-Fitr party that was participated by the representatives of the entire minority community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Chairman PCWR, Qari Roohullah Madani and a chief guest of the event, Bishop Humphrey Sarfaraz Peter stressed the promotion of interfaith harmony among entire religions existing in the country.

They said that paths of tranquility and prosperity were hidden in religious harmony, therefore each and every citizen should play its role in promoting brotherhood relations among different religions.

Pandit Sham Lal Nayyar, Pastor Anjum Javed extended Eid felicitation to entire Muslims residing in the country and said that we are always celebrating all the national events without any religious affiliations.

At the event, Prof. Dr. Hafiz Abdul Ghafoor and Maqsood Ahmad Salafi and Mufti Jamil thanked the attendees for taking an active role in promotion of interfaith harmony and said that PCWR was actively holding all prominent religious events and to strive for making interrelations among the entire schools of thoughts.

