UrduPoint.com

PD Approves Two Uplift Schemes

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 10:03 PM

PD approves two uplift schemes

Persecution Department (PD) on Tuesday approved two schemes for the construction of public prosecutors' offices in Sargodha and Toba Tek Singh at a cost of Rs 54.685 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Persecution Department (PD) on Tuesday approved two schemes for the construction of public prosecutors' offices in Sargodha and Toba Tek Singh at a cost of Rs 54.685 million.

Punjab Prosecution Minister Ch Zaheer-ud-Din giving details of the schemes said that Prosecutor Office Sargodha would cost Rs 27.

185 million and Prosecution office building in TT Singh would be completed at a cost of Rs 27.500 million and both the schemes would be completed by 2023, says a news release issued here on Tuesday.

The Minister said public prosecutors' performance was being monitored on daily basisand all steps were being taken to improve their overall departmental performance whichwould help strengthen the rule of law in the province.

Related Topics

Sargodha Toba Tek Singh All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

AJK Prime Minister forms committee to monitor cons ..

AJK Prime Minister forms committee to monitor construction work of ongoing devel ..

2 minutes ago
 US Supreme Court Dismisses House Democrats' Lawsui ..

US Supreme Court Dismisses House Democrats' Lawsuit Against Trump Border Wall - ..

2 minutes ago
 250 DC counters to be set up in Rawalpindi

250 DC counters to be set up in Rawalpindi

2 minutes ago
 Japan boss urges team to build on crucial World Cu ..

Japan boss urges team to build on crucial World Cup win, Son scores again

15 minutes ago
 Conventional capabilities' continuous up-gradation ..

Conventional capabilities' continuous up-gradation imperative for maintaining ed ..

15 minutes ago
 Biden Admin. Ends Mass Arrest Operations at Work S ..

Biden Admin. Ends Mass Arrest Operations at Work Sites Hiring Illegal Immigrants ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.