PD approves two uplift schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Persecution Department (PD) on Tuesday approved two schemes for the construction of public prosecutors' offices in Sargodha and Toba Tek Singh at a cost of Rs 54.685 million.

Punjab Prosecution Minister Ch Zaheer-ud-Din giving details of the schemes said that Prosecutor Office Sargodha would cost Rs 27.

185 million and Prosecution office building in TT Singh would be completed at a cost of Rs 27.500 million and both the schemes would be completed by 2023, says a news release issued here on Tuesday.

The Minister said public prosecutors' performance was being monitored on daily basisand all steps were being taken to improve their overall departmental performance whichwould help strengthen the rule of law in the province.