P&D Board Arranges Tree Plantation Ceremony

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 01:54 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Planning and Development Board Chairman Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh and Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch planted a tree in P&D complex with the aim to make Punjab a green province.

Speaking on the occasion here on Tuesday, the P&D Board Chairman said, "We are on the go to kick off the idea of Green Pakistan to combat the global climatic disasters.

" He added that following the Prime Minister's initiative of billion Tree Tsunami, Punjab government was enthusiastically participating with the initiatives of various green projects in the province.

He said, "Pakistan ranks among the top 10 countries affected by climate-induced disasters in the last two decades and we are excited to join hands in the national agenda of making Pakistan a resilient to the changing climatic patterns.

All the officers and officials of the board joined the event.

