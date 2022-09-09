UrduPoint.com

P&D Board Chairman Reviews Various Sports Projects

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2022 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Planning and Development Board Chairman Abdullah Khan Sambal presided over a meeting on Friday to review various projects related to sports, here at the P&D Complex.

The ongoing projects of high performance cricket centres in Faisalabad and Sialkot were also reviewed.

Secretary Sports Ali Jan briefed the meeting about progress on the projects. Apart from this, high performance hockey centres in Lahore and Sialkot, along with plans to rehabilitate the international style Jinnah Stadium in Sialkot, were also discussed in the meeting.

The P&D board chairman ordered for speeding up work and also to complete all the projects in due time-frame.

He also said that there was a lot of talent in our country, but due to the lack of quality facilities and opportunities, new talent did not get a chance to perform, adding that the Punjab government was keen to provide the best facilities in the field of cricket, hockey and other sports so that maximum new talent could come forward.

The chairman said that most of population of the province consists of youth, who were the valuable asset of our country. "By providing a conducive environment to our youth; there is a strong possibility that they would play an important role in bringing the country's name to limelight at international level," he added.

Officials of Central Punjab Cricket Association. along with officers concerned, also participated in the meeting.

