UrduPoint.com

P&D Board Discusses Roadmap Of IUB's Rain Enhancement Project For Cholistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2022 | 05:20 PM

P&D Board discusses roadmap of IUB's rain enhancement project for Cholistan

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :The Government of Punjab organized a consultative meeting at the Planning and Development board in Lahore to discuss and finalize the future roadmap for the Islamia University of Bahawalpur's rain enhancement project to create an agro-economic zone for the Cholistan desert.

Chairman P&D Muhammad Abdullah Khan Sumbal presided over the meeting and other participants included, Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt. (r) Saqib Zafar, Secretary Planning Development Dr. Muhammad Sohail Anwar Choudhary, and Additional Secretary Planning and Development South Punjab Aftab Pirzada.

The delegation from the Islamia University of Bahawalpur comprised Engr.

Prof. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Dr. Muhammad Ali Raza, Director National Research Center of Intercropping, Dr. Muhammad Hayder Bin Khalid, Deputy Director National Research Center of Intercropping, briefed the participants about the project's future benefits and its proposed execution.

In concluding remarks, all participants appreciated the substantial and exclusive involvement of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur on this project, and the Chairman P&D praised the continuous efforts of Engr. Prof. Athar Mahboob for taking a step towards solving the anticipated problems due to climate change in improving the socio-economic condition of locals in the Bahawalpur region.

Related Topics

Lahore Government Of Punjab Punjab Bahawalpur Muhammad Ali IUB Cholistan All From

Recent Stories

Aitzaz Ahsan visits Imran Khan at Zaman Park

Aitzaz Ahsan visits Imran Khan at Zaman Park

27 minutes ago
  Arshad Sharif’s killing: Inquiry committee ret ..

 Arshad Sharif’s killing: Inquiry committee returns home from Kenya

43 minutes ago
 Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Punjab police ..

Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Punjab police submit record of FIR in Supre ..

54 minutes ago
 Punjab CM blames police for not registering FIR as ..

Punjab CM blames police for not registering FIR as per demand of Imran Khan: Sou ..

1 hour ago
 Babar Azam to be: A high-functioning anchor

Babar Azam to be: A high-functioning anchor

2 hours ago
 CCPO Lahore's plea challenges his suspension dismi ..

CCPO Lahore's plea challenges his suspension dismissed

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.