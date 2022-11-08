(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :The Government of Punjab organized a consultative meeting at the Planning and Development board in Lahore to discuss and finalize the future roadmap for the Islamia University of Bahawalpur's rain enhancement project to create an agro-economic zone for the Cholistan desert.

Chairman P&D Muhammad Abdullah Khan Sumbal presided over the meeting and other participants included, Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt. (r) Saqib Zafar, Secretary Planning Development Dr. Muhammad Sohail Anwar Choudhary, and Additional Secretary Planning and Development South Punjab Aftab Pirzada.

The delegation from the Islamia University of Bahawalpur comprised Engr.

Prof. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Dr. Muhammad Ali Raza, Director National Research Center of Intercropping, Dr. Muhammad Hayder Bin Khalid, Deputy Director National Research Center of Intercropping, briefed the participants about the project's future benefits and its proposed execution.

In concluding remarks, all participants appreciated the substantial and exclusive involvement of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur on this project, and the Chairman P&D praised the continuous efforts of Engr. Prof. Athar Mahboob for taking a step towards solving the anticipated problems due to climate change in improving the socio-economic condition of locals in the Bahawalpur region.