P&D Board holds meeting with development partners

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ):The Planning and Development Board, led by Chairman Hamed Yakoob Sheikh and Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch, on Thursday held comprehensive portfolio review meetings with key development partners- World Bank and Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The meeting was aimed to review progress and improve implementation of ongoing projects and identify areas where projects would improve quality of life, service delivery and human development in Punjab.

The ADB delegation was led by Ms Xiaohong Yang, Country Director ADB whereas Chairman Secretary P&D, relevant administrative secretaries of departments were also present in the meeting.

The World Bank Delegation, was led by John Roomee, Regional Director South Asia on Sustainable Development and Illango Panchawatan, Country Head Pakistan.

The representatives of World Bank and ADB showed a great deal of satisfaction on progress of development in Punjab and hoped that the existing and new projects would improve lives of people in the province.

They also appreciated efforts of the Planning and Development Board leadership in speeding up the process of project appraisal and implementing and introducing stringent monitoring and evaluation systems to ensure accountability and transparency in all development work in the province.

Chairman P&D Board, Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh said that an efficient and productive working relationship with development partners in Punjab was ensuring smooth implementation of projects in the province and ensuring that money was efficiently utilised.

It is pertinent to mention here that five major projects were being completed with the ADB help in Punjab. The project are Trimmua and Punjnad Barrages Project, Access to Clean Energy Investment Project, Punjab Intermediate Investment Project, Enhancing Public- Private Partnership in Punjab and Jalalpur Irrigation Project, which was inaugurated by the prime minister.

Pipeline projects of the ADB in Punjab include Rehabilitation of Islam Barrage , Project readiness Financing of Punjab Water Resource Management, Punjab Readiness Financing for PCIIPP, Punjab Agriculture Markets Development Projects, Greater Thal Canal Phase III, Improving Wrkforce Readiness in Punjab and Punjab Provincial Roads Multi-Tranche Financing facility MFF.

Active World Bank Projects in Punjab are focused on skills, jobs and competitiveness, agriculture, tourism and climate change.

A major project of the World Bank in partnership with the Punjab government, the Punjab Human Capital Investment Project ($200 million) is being launched with a focus on investing in key human development areas for future.