P&D department developing mobile application to improve service delivery

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :The Planning and Development Department is utilising technology to improve governance and service delivery to better respond to the needs of the people.

The GIS Cell of the Planning and Development Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is in the process of developing a mobile application "Pothole Fixer" to be piloted in Peshawar district.

The application will provide an interface to its users to register their complaints if they observe any road potholes by taking a picture and sharing it on the application in real-time.

The application will be based on the existing GIS platform of the department and will link up on the basis of the current location (coordinates) of the complainant.

The reported complaint will be examined automatically by the pertinent government department, such as Communication & Works, Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority, National Highway Authority, Local Government Authorities, etc.

These updates were presented to the Additional Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shakeel Qadir Khan, who was chairing a review meeting of the GIS Cell here today.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary P&DD, Chief Economist P&DD and officials of GIS Cell.

The meeting was also informed that the GIS has been extended to 35 districts across the province by setting up GIS Cells. The GIS Cell of has also mapped a total of 35,817 locations against 8,230 schemes of the Annual Development Programme since 2017-18.

The establishment of a centralised GIS is already helping the department in decision-making, especially in the planning and monitoring of development projects by avoiding duplication of work through timely and accurate information hosted on a centralised database.

The GIS was also recently linked to the Independent Monitoring Unit of the Elementary and Secondary education Department and the Planning Commission Form Management System to further extend its benefits.