P&D Department holds Development Partners Conference on rehabilitation activities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :On the directives of Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan, Planning and Development Department on Monday held a Development Partners Conference on rehabilitation process in flood effected areas.

Finance Minister Taimur Jhagra, Additional Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahab Ali Shah presided over the conference .

Finance Minister spoke about the government initiatives, rehabilitation activities and the needs arising after the flood situation.

The Additional Chief Secretary emphasized on relief activities and rehabilitation to the victims in remote areas apart from settled districts.

Chief Economist Planning and Development Muhammad Ali Asghar gave a detailed briefing regarding flood disasters, relief and rehabilitation activities in the province.

In the meeting, it was decided to create an efficient and robust system with all stakeholders under the supervision of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) for relief and rehabilitation measures.