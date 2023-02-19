P&D Deptt accords approval to 31 community support projects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :The Sustainable Development Unit (SDU) of the Planning and Development (P&D) Department has accorded approval to 31 projects of worth Rs.300 million.

These projects would be implemented under the auspices of the Pakistan Community Support Project in districts Khyber, Nowshera and some specified localities of the provincial capital Peshawar.

The projects were given approval during a meeting of the Sub Projects Review and Approval Committee that met here Sunday with Director General (DG), SDU Adil Saeed Safi in the chair.

The projects include the construction of four farm to market access roads, cementing of 7 streets including access drainage system, 11 schemes of drinking water, flood protection walls and 11welfare projects including the restoration of a girls schools.

These projects have been initiated on the recommendation of the local organizations and would be implemented through the local community.

Multi-Donor Trust Fund (MDTF) is providing financial assistance in completion of community support projects in Khyber, Nowshera and 4-kilometer corridor in Peshawar and prioritized projects in 160 villages from wherein the power transmission line of KASA-1000 is passing.

So far 160 sub-projects and 25 good oriented projects have been approved with the support of PCSP, which are passing under the different phases of completion.